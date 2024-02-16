Nature’s Sunshine Adds Power Meal Shake To Product Lineup

Health and wellness pioneer Nature’s Sunshine recently launched a meal replacement shake to add to its Power Line of supplements, beloved by celebrities including two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Ali Krieger, “Lost Kardashian” TikToker Yuri Lamasbella, and Darien Rencher, former Clemson University football player and founder of apparel brand The Journey.

Nature’s Sunshine designed its Power Line products to work synergistically to provide foundational nutrition, enhance performance, improve mental clarity, and support weight management.

The Power Meal is a superfood shake featuring premium plant protein and is packed with gut-friendly fiber, fruits, and vegetables, along with adaptogenic roots and a mushroom blend of reishi, cordyceps, turkey tail, chaga, and shiitake for immunity. It comes in vanilla or chocolate flavors with no added sugar and no artificial sweeteners.

The brand’s Power Beets performance booster features nitrate-dense Tibetan beetroot, amplified by patented, proven botanical blends, formulated by Nature’s Sunshine herbalists, scientists, and health practitioners. Power Beets offers maximum circulatory nutrition that helps with energy, stamina, focus, fatigue, blood pressure levels (in the normal range), and supports gut and immune health.

The popular Power Greens superfood supplement is loaded with more than 200 plant-based nutrients, including 13 whole vegetables and fruits for power-charged nutrition, and five adaptogens/nootropics for powerful mood and stress support. Power Greens features unique blends of highly absorbable nutrients — like vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants — that address nutrition, digestion, immune health, mood and oxidation, while providing nourishing whole foods and upcycled fruit fiber.

Founded in 1972 by Gene and Kristine Hughes, Nature’s Sunshine became the first company to encapsulate herbs, and has inspired the modern nutritional supplement industry for more than 50 years. The Hughes established advanced quality testing procedures and a tradition of artisanal, small-batch manufacturing at the Hughes Center for Excellence, a 100% solar-powered facility in the U.S., and now offers more than 600 premium natural products.

“If you’re serious about nutritional supplements and are dedicated to improving lives, then you have to make your own products,” said Nature’s Sunshine CEO Terrence Moorehead. “That’s the only way you can ensure you’re doing everything possible to provide pure, natural products that help your customers improve their well-being. The Hughes family understood this, and their efforts created a legacy that has withstood the test of time.”



