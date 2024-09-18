The restaurant industry has been evolving a lot lately, with changes in customer tastes, new technology, and economic trends all shaping the field. In major cities like New York and Miami, the demand for upscale dining experiences remains strong, with a particular focus on health-conscious and sustainable dining.

According to Nation’s Restaurant News, the U.S. restaurant industry is projected to generate a record $1.1 trillion in sales in 2024, which reflects a resilient recovery following the pandemic’s impact on operations and customer behavior. However, challenges such as rising food costs, labor shortages, and inflation continue to affect many operators, especially in large urban centers.

Consumers today are increasingly looking for more than just a meal — they seek experiences. This is reflected in the popularity of concepts like chef-tasting menus, interactive dining, and restaurants offering immersive ambiance. In New York City, for example, the number of fine-dining establishments has grown, with Michelin-starred restaurants and high-end sushi bars leading the charge.

Meanwhile, Miami is becoming a culinary hotspot, with Latin American and Asian fusion cuisines rising in popularity. The city’s diverse dining scene is filled with innovative restaurants that push the boundaries of traditional recipes, combining different cultural influences.

Within this dynamic and evolving restaurant scene, renowned restaurateur Hakki Akdeniz has expanded his culinary empire with the opening of Wabi Nori, a high-end sushi and hand roll bar located at 115 Essex Street in Manhattan, NY. Partnering with Peter Wong, Akdeniz has crafted an innovative dining experience that blends traditional sushi techniques with modern culinary influences.

Known for his popular ventures like Champion Pizza and Elia on the River, Akdeniz has built a reputation for delivering memorable dining experiences. Wabi Nori is set to further cement his status as a key player in the New York restaurant industry.

Opening on September 5, 2024, Wabi Nori promises to offer a fresh take on traditional sushi by blending classic techniques with modern innovation. The menu will feature premium ingredients, including toro, uni, and caviar, offering a refined dining experience for sushi enthusiasts. Wabi Nori also boasts an Omakase menu, where diners can indulge in a curated selection of the day’s finest ingredients from its skilled chefs. The restaurant’s bar will offer a range of Japanese-inspired cocktails, sake, and whiskey — all designed to complement the delicate flavors of the sushi.

The design of Wabi Nori reflects Akdeniz’s commitment to elegance and attention to detail. It has a sleek aesthetic that merges traditional Japanese styles with modern elements. The intimate dining spaces are intended to provide a sophisticated yet welcoming atmosphere, making it ideal for romantic dinners, celebrations, or a unique night out.

As for the customer experience, Akdeniz strongly prioritizes treating everyone who enters his establishments like family. “I always tell my guys, treat customers like you’re serving your boss or your family… when even one customer comes in, treat them like they’re the same every day,” explains Akdeniz. “One mistake, and you might lose them.”

Hakki Akdeniz’s journey to success is a demonstration of resilience and perseverance. Born in a small town in southeastern Turkey, Akdeniz immigrated to the U.S. in 2001 and faced significant hardships, including homelessness. His breakthrough came when he found work at a pizzeria, eventually leading him to establish Champion Pizza, a beloved New York chain known for its quality and community engagement.

Coming from humble beginnings, Akdeniz’s entrepreneurial spirit has enabled him to grow his restaurant ventures while maintaining a strong focus on giving back. “Believe me, it’s not important what we have today. It’s about what we are going to leave behind,” says Akdeniz. This is reflected in his deep commitment to making a lasting impact, especially through his charity work and helping the homeless​.

Akdeniz’s newest venture, Wabi Nori, is a testament to his ability to diversify and innovate within the restaurant industry. While his previous ventures focused on pizza and Mediterranean cuisine, Wabi Nori marks his entry into the world of high-end Japanese dining. Despite his successes, Akdeniz remains humble, often attributing his accomplishments to kindness and perseverance. He frequently shares his philosophy: “Being kind is what makes you the most beautiful person. What matters is making a difference in people’s lives.”

Wabi Nori’s debut adds another exciting chapter to Akdeniz’s story as he brings a high-end sushi experience to Manhattan’s competitive restaurant scene. His continued success is a demonstration of his ability to adapt to changing culinary trends while staying true to his roots and values. With this latest opening of Wabi Nori, Akdeniz is poised to further solidify his legacy as a visionary restaurateur who consistently elevates the dining experience for New Yorkers.

–By Cynthia Evans