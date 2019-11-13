



Pepsi is going pink for BravoCon 2019! The brand announced on Wednesday, November 13, that it will serve a limited-edition drink called Pepsi Sparkling Rosé at the upcoming three-day event that celebrates Bravo’s addictive slate of reality TV shows.

Despite its name, the limited-edition specialty product is non-alcoholic, yet its pale pink color makes it look almost exactly like rosé wine. In actuality, the drink is a zero-calorie, rosé-flavored cola that is described as a “light and bubbly take on the popular wine, without the alcohol.”

Created exclusively for the first-ever BravoCon, Pepsi Sparkling Rosé is a Lisa Vanderpump and Bravosphere-inspired way for superfans at the multi-day event to enjoy themselves during the ultimate Bravo fan experience. “With its light pink hue, effervescence notes of a crisp champagne, Pepsi Sparkling Rosé will delight consumers with its sophisticated yet refreshing taste, bringing Bravo fans right back to hot summer days,” a press release states.

“It’s no secret that I love rosé, so when Pepsi told me they were creating a non-alcoholic Pepsi Rosé just for me and my fans at BravoCon I was touched,” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Vanderpump, 59, said in a statement. “I think it’s extraordinary that Pepsi created something especially for BravoCon and the crisp and bubbly flavor of their non-alcoholic rosé is delicious.”

The debut of this new pink drink marks the first time Pepsi has launched into the Bravo universe.

“Like our loyal Pepsi fans, Bravo superfans are some of the most unapologetic and dedicated fans out there,” said vice president of marketing for Pepsi, Todd Kaplan. “We created Pepsi Sparkling Rosé to give the fans something extra special to enhance their BravoCon experience and for a Real Housewives icon like LVP to give it her stamp of approval is truly awesome.”

For those lucky enough to nab a ticket to BravoCon, there will be plenty of opportunities to give Pepsi Sparkling Rosé a try. The first-ever Pepsi Rosé-branded bar will be a part of the largest-ever set of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and Vanderpump, who has her own line of rosé wine, will be among the many guests on the one-hour BravoCon episode.

There’s also expected to be a Pepsi Sparkling Rosé Bar at the Vanderpump Rules afterparty, which is expected to feature show cast members Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval and others.