Premium Water Brand DRINKWATR Highlights Sustainability For World Water Day

As World Water Day approaches on March 22, the founder of the groundbreaking water company DRINKWATR is spreading a message of sustainability and access.

World Water Day highlights the importance of fresh water and advocates for the sustainable management of water resources. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the global water crisis and inspire action to address water-related challenges faced by communities worldwide.

DRINKWATR founder and CEO Anthony Bold is passionate about sustainability and has incorporated eco-friendly practices into every aspect of DRINKWATR’s operations, including biodegradable bottles and packaging.

Bold founded DRINKWATR to elevate the standard of quality for daily drinking water, and in the process became a pioneer of the emerging market known as “BevTech.” By incorporating technology and design into all facets of his beverage company, Bold is working to redefine what people should expect and demand from their daily drinking water.

With DRINKWATR, Bold aims to provide premium quality wellness out of something everyone needs daily: drinking water.

Bold believes people deserve daily electrolyte support, alkaline PH balance, and antioxidants from their water, and DRINKWATR’s electrolytes deliver benefits including reduced inflammation, more energy, mental clarity, and improved cardiovascular health.

Along with being an entrepreneur, Bold is also a helicopter pilot, motorcyclist, amateur boxer and fighter, juris doctor, and designer, all of which helped drive his desire to improve bottled water.

The brand completely sold out of its electrolyte-enhanced drinking water in 2022, its first year on the market, and quickly began expanding in 2023. This year, DRINKWATR is set to expand into new markets nationwide, including Aspen, New York City, Hamptons, Charlotte, Raleigh, Charleston, Amelia Island, Jacksonville, Nashville, Atlanta, Miami, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and more.

At a time when virtually every major industry is undergoing deep and ever-evolving disruption, the profound enhancement of something as essential as the water we drink every day has been the object of Bold´s sustained attention and throughout his design-driven journey he has found new and innovative ways to incorporate a range of technological elements unto the very DNA of his brand



TMX contributed to this story.