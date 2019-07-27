



Another celebrity cookbook will soon be hitting store shelves courtesy of Pretty Little Lairs alum Sasha Pieterse. The actress, who played Alison DiLaurentis on the beloved Freeform drama, attended the 9th Annual Variety Charity Poker & Casino Night hosted by Variety — The Children’s Charity of Southern California on Wednesday, July 24, and told Us Weekly all about the upcoming project.

“I have actually been working on this cookbook for about seven years, so it’s a long time in the making,” the 23-year-old dished. The book, which is called Sasha in Good Taste, is slated to be released on October 8. It’s named after the eponymous blog that Pieterse launched last year. “I’m just so excited that I get to actually hold it in my hands just because it’s taken so long to make and that makes it so worth it.”

As for what readers can expect from the soon-to-be-released tome, Pieterse told Us it’s all about party planning, entertaining and how to make your parties stress-free. “The first half of the book is bite-size tapas, desserts and cocktails,” she explained. “And the second half is about how to start and plan your party and execute it.”

Added the South African native: “It’s a lot of creativity, a lot of information about how you can easily share time with your loved ones and really just make an amazing party no matter how big or small it is.”

When it came time to find inspiration for her culinary work, Pieterse looked to some high-profile celebrity foodies and chefs, including Daphne Oz and Chrissy Teigen. “She’s one of my favorite people to follow and she makes me laugh and she gave me a little bit of hope, the fact that she did a cookbook and how fun it is,” the Inherent Vice star said of the Cravings author. “I’m glad that we can, kind of, relate in that way.”

Though Pieterse didn’t reveal which recipes made the cut for her book, she did tell Us that her husband, Hudson Sheaffer, is a big fan of her cooking. “He’s actually a good cook too, which is super fun. We get to make all kinds of stuff together,” she explained. “[He] loves apple pie and cobblers and I make an apple and peach cobbler that is delicious. It’s one of our favorites!”

