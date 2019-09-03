



Talk about a commitment to sustainability! On Tuesday, September 3, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan unveiled their latest project – an initiative that aims to transform the travel industry, in part by making it more environmentally friendly.

Harry, 34, announced the project, which is called Travalyst, during an event in Amsterdam. According to a statement on the royal couple’s joint Instagram account, Travalyst will be led by the Duke of Sussex and boasts some high-profile partners.

“We are excited to announce the launch of ‘Travalyst’, a global initiative striving to change the impact of travel, for good,” the statement said. “Partnering alongside key travel industry giants @Bookingcom, #Ctrip, @Skyscanner, @TripAdvisor and @Visa_US, our aim is to spark a movement to transform the future of travel, putting communities at the heart of the solution.”

The statement continued: “We believe in the power and importance of travel. We also have a shared responsibility to our planet and to each other.”

In remarks of his own made on the social media platform, Harry noted that though he is not a tourism expert, he has “observed the unique relationship between community and environment” via his own worldly travels and realized something needed to change.

In a demonstration of serious dedication to the cause, when the Travalyst press release was given to reporters at the Amsterdam event, it included a special note about the sustainability about the release itself. Per a tweet and photo from royal reporter Chris Ship, the release can actually be planted.

“Plant this paper in a pot or your garden, water it every few days and watch what happens!” the release states.

This initiative, and the environmental commitment behind it, comes after Harry and Meghan, 38, were heavily criticized for traveling to France via private jet for the Suits alum’s birthday last month. The couple’s son, 4-month-old Archie, also accompanied them on the getaway, which was arranged by pal Elton John.

Harry addressed the controversy on Tuesday, noting that he spends “99 percent of my life traveling the world by commercial.”

The Invictus Games founder later said of his personal travel choices: “Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure my family are safe and it’s genuinely as simple as that.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!