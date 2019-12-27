Talk about a Queer Eye-approved kitchen! Antoni Porowski, who is the culinary expert on the Netflix hit, recently shared a look inside his kitchen in his New York City apartment, and the sleek room is truly a sight to behold.

Though not overly spacious, (it is an NYC apartment after all!) the 35-year-old’s kitchen is organized and modern, with top-of-the-line appliances throughout.

His “favorite part” of the food-centered locale is the white stone island because “that’s where everyone congregates right when they come to my house,” he explained during the YouTube video tour, which was posted by Delish on Tuesday, December 24. The functional center of the kitchen also boasts a hidden garbage and ample storage for the cooking pro’s large collection of pots and pans.

Believe it or not, even those that cook for a living aren’t immune to the occasional cooking mishap. When asked about the “biggest disaster” he’s ever had in his kitchen, the Canadian-born star recalled a pasta-related mishap that “wasn’t a total disaster,” but was frustrating nonetheless. “I had a few friends over for dinner several months back and we all kind of got distracted. The water was still boiling with pasta and the pasta got to the bottom and then it crisped up and got really burnt,” he remembered.

“It wasn’t like a total nightmare, it was just a pain in the butt cleaning it afterwords,” he added. “But that’s as dramatic as it gets.”

And while Porowski’s kitchen is pretty darn impressive, he does admit that there is one thing about the room he would change. “Space,” he declared without missing a beat. “My kitchen is right in the middle of the apartment, so it’s kind of away from any windows. But that’s New York. It’s what you sign up for.”

Despite admitting that he hasn’t spent much time in this apartment due to his hectic travel schedule, Porowski’s fridge is still stocked with all the essentials. For him, that includes maple syrup directly from Vermont, fish sticks because he’s “basically a child” and a personalized bottle of Belvedere vodka that boasts his name on the front and lights up.

“My father is a Polish man and the Belvedere is basically Poland’s presidential palace. It’s like a symbol for Poland,” he explained. “For a Polish father to have his Polish son’s name on a bottle of vodka, was by far 100 percent the proudest moment my dad ever had.

As Porowski quipped, the custom bottle of vodka was more impressive to his dad than Queer Eye’s Emmy wins, his son’s university degree or the moment he came out. “[His proudest moment was] his son’s name on a bottle of vodka,” he said with a sly smile.