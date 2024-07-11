During cookout season, Sam Richardson never shows up empty-handed — and there’s one item in particular that he thinks is a necessary party favor.

“I bring steaks to a summer cookout because I feel bad eating somebody else’s steak,” Richardson, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Sausage Party: Foodtopia premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 10. “It’s a very expensive thing to be like, ‘Oh, I’ll have one!’”

Richardson’s BYO steak philosophy still applies when he’s the host of the barbecue.

“If I provide steaks and I’m grilling steaks, someone just hasn’t had a little nibble of it,” he explained. “I’m like, ‘This is not play food.’ If you commit to a steak, you’ve got to eat a steak.”

As for the sides, Richardson has recently developed a taste for Brussels sprouts despite not liking them as a kid. “Now I love them,” he added. “They’re trendy. They’re so hip.”

Richardson, who voices an orange named Julius in Foodtopia, is proud to be a part of the Sausage Party franchise, which began with the 2016 film of the same name. The Prime Video sequel series follows the original characters on their journey to building their own food-based society.

“The first one was sort of like religion and the breakdown of beliefs,” Richardson said when asked how the miniseries differs from the movie. “This one is a breakdown of society and, like, social, economic and societal foibles today.”

In addition to Foodtopia, Richardson is set to appear in Star Trek: Section 31, an upcoming Paramount+ film that also stars Michelle Yeoh and Omari Hardwick.

“It’s a fun, action adventure [movie] and funny,” Richardson said of the project, adding that Yeoh, 61, is a highlight of the film. “She’s a person who can do anything. … I think you’ll see a whole different side to her as well.”

Sausage Party: Foodtopia is now streaming on Prime Video.

With reporting by Lanae Brody