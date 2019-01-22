San Francisco residents can now officially get their Starbucks orders delivered straight to their front doors! Starting on Tuesday, January 22, those who live in the tech-obsessed California locale can order their Frappuccinos, Macchiatos and more with the click of a button.

Though San Francisco is leading the pack, the highly anticipated Starbucks delivery option is expected to launch as part of the Uber Eats app in several additional cities across the United States over the next few months.

“At Uber Eats, we are always looking for new ways to offer our customers the widest selection of favorite food and beverages from their top restaurants,” Liz Meyerdirk, global head of business development at the ride-sharing company, told Us Weekly. “That’s why we’re so excited to announce that we are expanding our Miami pilot with Starbucks to bring more Eats customers the food and drink they love.”

The massive coffee chain first tested a delivery option in conjunction with Uber Eats with 100 Miami stores in fall 2018. Given that program’s success, Starbucks announced last December that it planned to expand the service to an additional 2,000 U.S. stores by early 2019. Now it looks like both companies are doing their part to make good on that promise.

“It will not surprise all the coffee-lovers out there that [coffee] is one of our most-searched drinks, with orders increasing by more than 255 percent over the last year,” Meyerdirk added.

“We are live in San Francisco, and over the next few weeks we will launch in New York City, Washington, D.C., Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles.”

And though it might seem a bit absurd to get coffee hand-delivered to your door, Starbucks has noticed some crucial changes in how its customers are getting their caffeine fixes. In 2018, 51 percent of orders were taken by an in-store barista, down from 61 percent in 2016 as a result of the company’s mobile push, and drive-thru and delivery platforms, the coffee giant said, according to Nation’s Restaurant News. The retailer also noted that mobile order and payment nearly tripled from 5 percent of total sales to 12 percent over the past two years.

