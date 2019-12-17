



Whatever works! Us Weekly chatted exclusively with a bevy of celebrities, including Julie Bowen and Jerry O’Connell, to find out exactly how the famous set deal with a hangover, and it turns out everyone has their own go-to trick.

For O’Connell, 45, the key is to do as little as possible the following day. “Don’t get out of bed, just don’t get out,” the Kangaroo Jack star quipped to Us in the video above. “There’s so much on television,” he continued, noting that streaming services have made it so there’s “no reason” to emerge from your room.

Added the Carter alum: “If illness persists for another day, go get the IV drip. Don’t, like, spas and stuff give IV drips?

Alfonso Ribeiro, who is working with O’Connell on a new campaign for Bob Evans Farms, deemed that response “so Hollywood.” For the Fresh Prince of Bel Air alum, beating a hangover includes feasting on some rich food. “A hangover cure for me is a greasy burger,” the 48-year-old explained. “[It] takes care of it every time.”

Bowen, 49, resorts to something far less delicious when dealing with her hangovers. “I never overindulge,” the Modern Family star told Us sarcastically, “but if I did, I’m a big fan of this horrible fire water that I get from the farmer’s market.”

The concoction, Bowen revealed, consists of a mixture of apple cider vinegar, garlic, habanero chilis, red pepper, ginger and turmeric. “It tastes like death,” the actress admitted, but the drink apparently gets the job done. As Bowen put it, the beverage is “magically restorative.”

For Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt alum Ellie Kemper, the best way to rid yourself of a hangover is to hit the pavement. “My hangover cure for the holidays is not a good one,” the 39-year-old star confessed to Us. “It involves going for a run, because I think you have to sweat out that stuff.”

Added Kemper of her remedy: “It’s not a fun cure, it’s not cheeseburgers … but for me you have to go running.”

Check out the complete video above for additional hangover-focused wisdom from Carson Kressley, Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Jennifer Aydin and more.