Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Food

The Latest Asian Beauty Trend Is A Wellness-Boosting Jelly Snack

By
Kojac Jelly
TMX

With swimsuit season around the corner, a jelly snack popular across Asia promises to promote both inner and outer beauty with a daily dose of collagen and vitamin C, plus plenty of fiber and zero sugar.

 

EVERYDAZE is the world’s top konjac jelly brand, and its Essential C’s Konjac Jelly is a healthy substitute for sugary, high-calorie snacks.

Kojac Jelly Display
TMX TMX

Konjac, an Asian root, may be familiar to those in the U.S. for its use in natural exfoliating sponges, but it has numerous health benefits, aiding in weight management, improving cholesterol and promoting digestive health. It’s also packed with protein and fiber, while being low in calories. 

 

The EVERYDAZE Essential C’s Konjac Jelly is a fruit-forward, multifunctional snack with just 10 calories per serving. High in fiber and protein, the brand’s konjac jelly can help keep you full and energized between meals.

 

Each serving is infused with collagen, which helps improve skin elasticity and provides support for joints muscles, and vitamin C, which helps optimize the immune system and promotes bright and healthy skin. Together, collagen and vitamin C form a “power duo” that synergize to enhance each other’s performance, according to the brand.

 

The snacks, which have a thick, fulfilling texture, are also vegan, keto-friendly, fat-free and gluten-free.

Only $12! — These Designer-Dupe Aviators Are on Major Sale

Deal of the Day

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer) View Deal

 

Created with busy schedules in mind, Essential C’s Konjac Jelly features travel-friendly packaging for on-the-go snacking. They come in eight flavors: Lychee, Korean Pear, Green Grape, Peach, Mango, Watermelon, Apple and Cola.


TMX contributed to this story.

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!