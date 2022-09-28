What a night! Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson rocked matching all-black looks while celebrating the launch of their new cocktail at the Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits and Fleishigs Magazine event in New York City on Sunday, September 25.

The two actresses and Rosario Dawson, who have been besties for years, partnered with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits to create their own margarita line called Margalicious Margarita, a premium, kosher cocktail.

“Refreshment comes in many forms, but the Margalicious Margarita reigns supreme. Its freshly squeezed lime juice, pure sea salt, and hint of orange zest blend delightfully with our high-quality tequila,” according to the Thomas Ashbourne website.

During the event at Wall St. Grill, guests were able to enjoy the Margalicious Margarita in all its various forms – poured straight, over dry ice and frozen. The fun cocktail launched this summer and includes high-proof, distilled spirits and fresh, all-natural and kosher ingredients.

“We’ve had so much fun making it — from perfecting the taste, creating the looks of the cans, the bottles, the colors, and everything,” the Pretty Little Liars star recalled to People during an interview with Hudgens and Dawson. “It was a super fun opportunity.”

Dawson opened up about her contribution to the brand. “I feel very blessed because these wonderful ladies brought me on board with this incredible drink,” she told the outlet. “And my offering was the Margalicious name, which was an homage to my daughter Isabella, whose middle name is Margalita. It’s a fun name for a fun product.”

“My favorite memories of going out with my girlfriends is going to a Mexican restaurant and getting a margarita,” the High School Musical alum said, referring to the inspiration for the cocktail. “There’s definitely a specific vibe that comes along with it, and it totally fits our personalities.”

Hudgens, Benson, and Dawson’s collab is part of a group of cocktails Thomas Ashbourne is launching, including Sarah Jessica Parker’s Perfect Cosmo, John Cena’s Classic Old Fashioned, and Playboi Carti’s Hardscatto.

To get your hands on some of your own cocktails, visit the Thomas Ashbourne website.