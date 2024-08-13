We Tried It: Champere Champagne From ‘Emily in Paris’

Emily in Paris fans know that the whole point of Champère is to spray it, don’t say it, but Us Weekly can confirm that the real Champère is actually pretty good.

In the latest edition of We Tried It, Us Weekly Entertainment Director Travis Cronin and Music Editor Eliza Thompson tried De Lalisse Champère, a new sparkling wine from Shop the Scenes created in collaboration with Boisset Collection wineries. (As the meme says, it’s not champagne unless it comes from the Champagne region of France.)

In season 1 of Emily in Paris, Emily (Lily Collins) came up with the “spray it” slogan for Champère while working for Camille’s family. The De Lalisses were baffled by what to do with a bad-tasting champagne from their winery, so Emily decided the best solution was to use it as a prop and simply spray it rather than drink it. While some wine drinkers saw this as sacrilege, the campaign worked for Emily, whose work helped prove to her French coworkers that she wasn’t the total bumpkin they initially thought she was.

Shop the Scenes’ Champère, however, is too good for just spraying. It’s very dry, with tasting notes of pear, apple and toasted brioche. If Emily suggested the “spray it” campaign with this version of Champère, the De Lalisse family surely would not have been impressed with her work. More like au revoir, la plouc!

“It tastes pretty luxurious,” said Travis, who usually finds himself with a sugar hangover after drinking champagne. “No lie, it’s very good!”

De Lalisse Champère is available from Shop the Scenes in packs of three, six or nine bottles. Fans can also purchase a gift box including two bottles for $50.

Season 4 of Emily in Paris premieres on Netflix Thursday, August 15.