Emily Cooper is entering her single era in Emily in Paris season 4.

“Oh, my God, Mindy. Do you know what I saw on my run? Hot men everywhere,” Emily (Lily Collins) quips at the beginning of the show’s first season 4 trailer, released on Monday, July 22. “I guess I’ve just been so focused on Gabriel and Alfie that I forgot what it feels like to be single.”

Season 3 of the Netflix series, which premiered in December 2022, ended with several characters’ love lives in a mess. As Mindy (Ashley Park) notes in the trailer, Camille (Camille Razat) “finally opened up a nice little path” for Emily and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) to be together after calling off her and Gabriel’s nuptials. Following the breakup, Gabriel broke news to Emily that he and Camille are expecting their first child together.

Gabriel and Camille’s split also prompted Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) to end things with Emily after sensing her and Gabriel’s lingering feelings for each other. According to the trailer, the pair’s breakup will have a negative effect on Sylvie’s (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) marketing agency.

“Fix this,” Sylvie tells Emily. Though she visits Alfie to make amends, he tells Emily that he needs “some more time” to work things out.

Emily will also face some workplace drama with Julian (Samuel Arnold), who ended season 3 seemingly deciding to leave Sylvie’s Agence Grateau. “Emily, you have interfered with me for the last time,” he tells Emily in a heated moment at a tennis match.

Emily, however, is looking to correct mistakes she’s made in all aspects of her life in Emily in Paris season 4, which will air in two parts. “I accept responsibility for things, unlike you,” she tells Camille, whose relationship with Sofia (Melia Kreiling) continues to grow.

“Maybe I’m someone who’s ready for new experiences,” Emily tells Mindy in the trailer, before adding, “I really thought that I could move on from them but they both mean so much to me for different reasons.” Mindy, for her part, encourages her bestie to not “overthink it.”

The trailer ends with clips of a black-and-white ball, at which Emily glances at Alfie and Gabriel before appearing to make a decision about the future of her love life. “I promised myself I’d be open to any possibility, and this seems like it’s the one,” she states.

While fans will have to wait and see how the new chapter of the show plays out, creator Darren Star previously teased that there’s more story to tell beyond season 4.

“It’s not necessarily conceived as a final chapter. I think like every other show, it’s a rich ensemble. There’s no end in sight until everybody feels like it’s time to end,” Star, 62, told Deadline in December 2022. “And I don’t think this show is limited by a number of seasons, I think it’s limited by everybody’s enthusiasm and excitement about doing it and telling stories about these characters because I think the world, especially after Season 3, the universe of the show is expanded because we have such a fantastic ensemble of characters and the show, it’s Emily In Paris, but I think it’s moved beyond just Emily in Paris, which is exciting.

Emily in Paris season 4, part 1, premieres on Netflix Thursday, August 15. Part 2 drops on Thursday, September 12.