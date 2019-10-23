



Wells Adams has the recipe for true love – or at least – a few cocktails! The Bachelor Nation bartender, who is busy planning his wedding to his new fiancee,, stopped by Us Weekly studio to teach Us how to make two cocktails that are both just four ingredients or less.

But, these weren’t just any cocktails, as the SVEDKA spirit guide told Us that these are “perfect for cuffing season.” He explained: “Cuffing season is when you get a boyfriend or girlfriend just to take to family functions during the holidays – so romantic!” To get geared up for all your holiday parties, watch Adams make the recipes in the videos above and below!

Kiss From a Rose

INGREDIENTS:

2 parts Svedka Rosé

1 part Lemon Juice

1/2 part Simple Syrup

1 Strawberry

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine all ingredients into shaker tin and quick muddle. Add ice, and shake. Garnish with additional strawberries.

Svedka Mule

INGREDIENTS:

2 parts Svedka 80 Proof

2 Lime Wedges

4 parts Ginger Beer

INSTRUCTIONS:

Squeeze lime wedges into a collins glass and fill with ice. Pour in SVEDKA Vodka and top with cold ginger beer. Garnish with lime wedges.