How to Get a Home Cooked Meal Without Hiring a Personal Chef

Ever wanted a personal chef just like the celebs? As they say, there’s an app for that.

WoodSpoon, a community-based marketplace, connects local chefs with consumers who can order delicious, authentic homemade food straight to your door. With over 120 talented local chefs participating in this service — some of whom have backgrounds working for nationally recognized restaurants — you can expect nothing less than top-notch food.

Some diverse meals you can find on the app include salmon sushi bowls, Middle Eastern custard Mahalabi, Shakshuka baguettes, Tunisian Fricassee and Russian honey cake. Your taste buds will be very satisfied!

“WoodSpoon allows me to focus on my passion, which is cooking healthy and allergy-friendly dishes for diners. The app takes away worrying about packing, payments, and deliveries, so I can focus on creating healthy, safe, and delicious food for every order,” Chef Leslie Raney shares with Us Weekly. “WoodSpoon offers a unique benefit for customers interested in supporting local chefs who provide the ‘private chef experience’ delivered right to their door.”

How it works is just as simple as ordering an Uber or Starbucks via your phone. First, you’ll browse your neighborhood to see what’s available either through the WoodSpoon app or the website. Then, you place your order, which will be cost-friendly and a fraction of what you would be paying for a personal chef. Finally, wait for your meal to be delivered … and bon appetit!

“Our app is a great way for diners to stay connected with their favorite foods during the pandemic, which unfortunately has forced many restaurants to close,” Youval Amit, Head of Chef Experience at WoodSpoon, tells Us Weekly. “When you order with WoodSpoon, you are getting high quality, homemade foods and directly supporting the hard-working chef preparing your authentic meal.”

WoodSpoon, founded by Oren Saar and Merav Kalish Rozengarten in January 2019, is currently operating in New York City, Brooklyn, Queens, Hoboken and Jersey City. It will be expanding to the Bronx and other major cities in the United States in the future.

The app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.