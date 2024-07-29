What Team USA Olympic Athletes Eat in a Day

As Team USA gets ready to head to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, food is essential to fueling their performance.

The athletes take breakfast — the meal of champions — pretty seriously, always starting their days off strong with a mix of carbs and protein.

Archer Casey Kaufhold and fencer Eli Dershwitz turn to scrambled eggs for protein, pairing the morning classic with a side like toast, oatmeal or fruit. Soccer players Emily Sonnett and Rose Lavelle opt for carbs instead, filling up on bagels and pancakes before hitting the field.

Athletes pack on the protein midday, even when on the go. Field hockey player Abigail Tamer named honey stinger waffles as one of her go-to snacks, while Dershwitz mentioned granola bars and protein smoothies. CJ Nickolas, who competes in taekwondo, told Us about his recent routine to simplify his meals.

“Recently I’ve been really into meal prepping,” said Nickolas. “Taco meat, and then add corn and beans, and I’ll just keep it in [the refrigerator] and make quesadillas.”

When he doesn’t wanna “make something,” Nickolas’ go-to takeout spot is Chick-Fil-A. A spicy chicken sandwich will “hold [him] over for the next training.”

Team USA’s lunch and dinner is all about balance, with most meals including a protein, carb and vegetable. Kaufhold’s personal favorite is salmon over pasta, while Tamer prefers chicken fried rice.

After competing, Team USA has fun with their food choices, indulging themselves after a long day’s work.

“Postgame it’s kind of up to whatever I’m feeling, because at that point I’m going to be able to eat anything,” said Crystal Dunn, a Team USA soccer player.

Figure skater Alex Shibutani takes a less traditional approach to his meal plan during training.

“It’s important to keep your energy up, so I eat a lot of meals over the course of the day as opposed to three primary traditional meals,” he told Us Weekly. Shibutani has smaller meals throughout the day including protein bars, yogurt and fruit.

No matter their preferences, Team USA had one common priority: hydrate. Athletes across sports emphasized the importance of staying hydrated, with some adding electrolytes to their water throughout the day.

The 2024 Paris Olympics kick off Friday, July 26.