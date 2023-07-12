Some of the best Yellowstone scenes take place around the Dutton dining room table, with meals served by their private chef, Gator. Gator, however, is not an actor — he’s a real cook.

Gabriel Guilbeau, who plays a version of himself on the Paramount Network drama, has been interested in food since he was a kid, growing up in a family with Cajun ancestry. After beginning his entertainment career as a maintenance man on productions, he eventually began cooking for the people on his film sets.

His reputation soon earned him a meeting with the Yellowstone crew, including cocreator Taylor Sheridan. Shortly after Guilbeau’s arrival in Montana, Sheridan asked him when he planned to fire up his barbecue pit. “I was thinking about lighting it right now,” Guilbeau recalled saying in a January interview with Delish. In response, Sheridan deadpanned: “That’s the right answer. You’ll do just fine here.”

Guilbeau — who also goes by Gator in real life — is gearing up for the release of his first cookbook, Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook, which is available for preorder now and will be available in stores on Tuesday, September 12. The book features recipes themed around beloved characters including Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser), plus dishes that would fit right in among the ranch hands at any bunkhouse.

Beth's "Two Scoops of Ice Cream, Three Shots of Vodka" Smoothie

Beth’s “Two Scoops of Ice Cream, Three Shots of Vodka” Smoothie

Makes 1 smoothie

Ingredients

2 large scoops vanilla ice cream

3 shots vodka (3 oz)

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Dollop of whipped cream

1 slice orange

1 Maraschino cherry

Instructions

1. In a high-speed blender, combine the ice cream, vodka, orange juice and vanilla and blend until smooth.

2. Transfer to a pint-size glass. Top with the whipped cream.

3. Garnish with an orange slice and cherry and serve.