New frontiers. Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly and Kelsey Asbille are among the Yellowstone stars who have other projects lined up as the Paramount+ series draws to a close.

News broke in May 2023 that the neo-western drama’s fifth season, the first half of which debuted in November 2022, will be its last. An untitled sequel is already in the works.

“Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits — from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement at the time.

The announcement came amid speculation that Costner — who plays patriarch John Dutton III in the show — has been holding up production of the second half of season 5.

Following an exposé published by Puck in February 2023, titled “Casualities of the Costner-Yellowstone Crossfire,” the Golden Globe winner’s lawyer, Marty Singer, shut down claims of drama on set.

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” said the attorney. “It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

A rep for Paramount also addressed the allegations in a statement, noting, “As we previously stated, Kevin has been a key component of the success of our Yellowstone series, and we hope that continues from here on out.”

Despite speculation of bad blood between Costner and Sheridan, the Waterworld actor is keeping his head up and devoting attention to his new western movie, Horizon.

“We’re deep into the production of #HorizonFilm. And, I have to tell you, I haven’t felt this way about a movie since we were making Dances With Wolves,” the Field of Dreams actor — whose wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce in May 2023 — wrote alongside a photo of his director’s chair on set, referencing his 1990 directorial debut, which earned him an Oscar for Best Director. “Can’t wait to share it with all of you.”

Reilly, meanwhile — who plays Costner’s daughter, Beth Dutton, on Yellowstone — is currently filming the coming-of-age-film Little Wing. In April, she shared an Instagram selfie with her costar Brian Cox. “Working with this legend is no fun at all,” she captioned the snap.

