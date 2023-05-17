Cowboys don’t cry! Kevin Costner is all-in on his new western movie, Horizon, amid his divorce from Christine Baumgartner — and the drama surrounding Yellowstone ending.

“We’re deep into the production of #HorizonFilm,” Costner, 68, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 17, alongside a snap of his director’s chair on set. “And, I have to tell you, I haven’t felt this way about a movie since we were making Dances With Wolves.”

The Oscar winner teased: “Can’t wait to share it with all of you.”

Horizon marks Costner’s first directing gig in 20 years following his 2003 step behind the camera for Open Range. The upcoming western is set to weave together 170 characters over 15 years culminating in multiple movies that will be re-edited for TV, according to Collider.

The project was announced in January 2022 and described as the Bodyguard actor’s passion project. Costner will not only direct the film, but he will star in it, produce it and finance it via his Territory Pictures production company.

“America’s expansion into the west was one that was fraught with peril and intrigue from the natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it,” the Postman star told Deadline at the time. “Horizon tells the story of that journey in an honest and forthcoming way, highlighting the points of view and consequences of the characters life and death decisions.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Costner revealed to Variety in June 2022 that he planned to break Horizon into “four different movies” that will be released “about every three months.”

The Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves star’s positive progress on his ambitious film project comes amid turmoil in Costner’s personal life.

Us Weekly confirmed on May 1 that Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce from the Highwaymen actor. The pair, who tied the knot in 2004, share three children: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12.

Costner — who also shares daughters Annie, 38, and Lily, 36, and son Joe, 34, with ex-wife Cindy Silva and son Liam, 27, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Rooney — is “deeply saddened” by the split, a source exclusively told Us at the time.

“Everyone thought Kevin and his wife were super happy so it’s all surprising,” a second insider exclusively told Us on May 11. “He truly loves her and is trying to get her back. He’s been blindsided by this.”

A third source explained that the Emmy winner’s work on Yellowstone played a part in the breakup. “Christine wasn’t happy with Yellowstone’s schedule delays because it caused him to miss so much time with his family,” the insider explained in May.

Costner, for his part, was accused of being partly to blame for Yellowstone’s production delays well before Paramount announced on May 5 that the series would be ending with season 5. “The holdup is not coming from Kevin,” an insider exclusively told Us on May 10. “He is also very disappointed by the delays, which are beyond his control.”

The first half of the western drama’s fifth season finished airing in January. While the second half was set to return this summer, new episodes are now expected to air late this year amid tension between Costner and show creator Taylor Sheridan.

In February, Puck published an exposé that claimed the Hatfields & McCoys alum was responsible for the holdup on set. His lawyer, Marty Singer, however, denied the allegations, telling the outlet: “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie. It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second.”