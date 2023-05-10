Kevin Costner Considers Christine Baumgartner Divorce His Worst Nightmare

Struggling to cope. Kevin Costner is “deeply saddened” by his split from wife Christine Baumgartner, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“He is apparently still trying to save his marriage,” the source says of the Oscar winner, 68. “Kevin loves his wife and children so this has been very hard on him. He is saying that this is his worst nightmare and he would do anything for his family.”

Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce from the Dances With Wolves director on May 1 after nearly 19 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences for the split. The couple, who tied the knot in 2004, share sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12. ​(The Yellowstone star also shares daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35, with ex-wife Cindy Silva and son Liam, 27, with ex Bridget Rooney.)

Costner gushed about the handbag designer earlier this year, revealing that she planned a Golden Globes viewing party for him when they were unable to attend the January ceremony because of flooding in Southern California. “Christine realized that my heart was a little bit low,” the Field of Dreams star said in a February Instagram video, adding that Baumgartner and their children stood up and clapped for him at home when his name was called as the winner of Best Actor in a Drama Series for Yellowstone.

“Everyone thought Kevin and his wife were super happy, so it’s all surprising,” the insider continues. “He truly loves her and is trying to get her back. He’s been blindsided by this.”

News of the couple’s split comes amid big changes in Costner’s professional life as well. The Waterworld star has led Yellowstone as rancher John Dutton since the show premiered in June 2018, but Paramount Network recently confirmed that the cowboy drama will end after the second half of season 5 airs later this year.

New episodes were originally set to premiere this summer, but production was pushed back amid reports that Costner was unhappy about the show’s filming schedule. His lawyer, however, slammed those rumors in February, telling Puck: “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie. It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

The Untouchables star is set to appear in the drama’s final episodes, but the insider tells Us that the show’s production problems were one reason for Costner and Baumgartner’s split. “Everything points to his schedule and the show’s delays as the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage,” the source says. “He’s taking it very hard.”

Earlier this week, an insider told Us that the Bodyguard actor was initially hesitant to accept the role of John Dutton, as it would take him away from his family for long periods of time. He and Baumgartner are based in California, while Yellowstone films in Montana and Utah.

“Kevin’s team even asked about the possibility of moving the show to California so he could film certain scenes,” the source explained, adding that the distance “led to a lot of problems” with Baumgartner. “It’s been a discussion through the years, but it never worked out. Kevin has been making a lot of effort to make it work for his family.”

After Yellowstone‘s flagship show wraps up, the Dutton saga will continue with a still-untitled sequel series. The spinoff series 1923 is set for a second season, and an 1883 spinoff titled Lawman: Bass Reeves is due sometime in the future. Yellowstone cocreator Taylor Sheridan is also at work on a spinoff titled 6666, about the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas where Jimmy (Jefferson White) has been working.