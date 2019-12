When you’re working a 9 to 5 while raising kids and running endless errands, finding the time to meal prep for your workweek can be tough. What’s even harder? Preparing food that is not only satisfying but nutritious.

Before you settle for takeout (again), give these ten low-calorie lunch ideas a try. Experts weigh in on how these simple adjustments will make your midday meal way healthier. Better yet, they all taste great!