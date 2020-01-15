Citrus Chicken and Orzo Jar
This zesty citrus and chicken orzo is filled with flavor, along with protein-rich Greek yogurt and shredded chicken to help keep you full until the next meal.
Ingredients
2 whole roasted red peppers, seeded and diced
1 cup diced red onion
2 cups cooked orzo
1 whole chicken breast, shredded
2 cups fresh spinach
Creamy Citrus Dressing
2 tbsp Greek yogurt
1/4 cup orange juice
1 1/2 tsp orange zest
1 tsp balsamic vinegar
2 tbsp olive oil
Salt and black pepper
Instructions
1. Make dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together yogurt, orange juice, orange zest, vinegar, olive oil and salt and pepper to taste.
2. Construct salad: In four jars, layer 2 to 3 tbsp dressing, peppers, onion, orzo, chicken and spinach.
3. Cover and store in the refrigerator.
Serves 4