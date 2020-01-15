Citrus Chicken and Orzo Jar

This zesty citrus and chicken orzo is filled with flavor, along with protein-rich Greek yogurt and shredded chicken to help keep you full until the next meal.

Ingredients

2 whole roasted red peppers, seeded and diced

1 cup diced red onion

2 cups cooked orzo

1 whole chicken breast, shredded

2 cups fresh spinach

Creamy Citrus Dressing

2 tbsp Greek yogurt

1/4 cup orange juice

1 1/2 tsp orange zest

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and black pepper

Instructions

1. Make dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together yogurt, orange juice, orange zest, vinegar, olive oil and salt and pepper to taste.

2. Construct salad: In four jars, layer 2 to 3 tbsp dressing, peppers, onion, orzo, chicken and spinach.

3. Cover and store in the refrigerator.

Serves 4