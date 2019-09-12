Highclere Castle Gin

This super-premium London Dry Gin is made with botanicals from Highclere Castle’s (a.k.a. the “real” Downton) herb gardens as well as Highclere’s acclaimed estate-grown oats. Furthermore, the spirit comes in a custom glass bottle, designed and manufactured in England, which is inspired by the castle and its architect, Sir Charles Barry. The vessel’s shape invokes the symbol of the main tower at Highclere, while the deep purple glass recognizes the Carnarvon family’s heritage and captures the brand’s premium qualities.

Distilled above an ancient underground water source, Highclere Castle Gin is produced in England’s oldest gin distillery in one of the oldest working copper gin stills dating back to the 1800s.