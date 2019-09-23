Rocco DiSpirito

The Rocco’s Dinner Party alum remembered Ruiz for his friendship and sense of humor. “When @saborchef and I took this photo he made me laugh,” DiSpirito wrote on Instsgram alongside a snapshot of the pair. “When I last spoke to him on Friday, he made me laugh. In between those two events he was a wonderful friend, a great chef and a true original. I will miss his enthusiasm, intellect, unannounced drop ins and most of all, the laughs. Carl could find the funny in any situation. Gone too soon Carl. Riposare in pace. #carlruiz #ruizing #rip #gonetoosoon #cheflife.”