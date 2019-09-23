In Memoriam

Celebrity Chefs Mourn Death of Food Network Star Carl Ruiz: Read Reactions From Guy Fieri, Jet Tila and More

Rocco DiSpirito Celeb Chefs React to Death of Carl Ruiz
Rocco DiSpirito

The Rocco’s Dinner Party alum remembered Ruiz for his friendship and sense of humor. “When @saborchef and I took this photo he made me laugh,” DiSpirito wrote on Instsgram alongside a snapshot of the pair. “When I last spoke to him on Friday, he made me laugh. In between those two events he was a wonderful friend, a great chef and a true original. I will miss his enthusiasm, intellect, unannounced drop ins and most of all, the laughs. Carl could find the funny in any situation. Gone too soon Carl. Riposare in pace. #carlruiz #ruizing #rip #gonetoosoon #cheflife.”

