Troy Johnson

The food critic and judge on several Food Network shows called Ruiz a “good buddy,” and, like many others, remembered his late friend’s sense of humor. “He made people laugh who’d forgotten how to laugh. He set rooms on fire. He was the match and the kerosene,” Johnson tweeted on Sunday. “The smartest and lovable-ist asshole I knew. This one gutted me. Goodnight, @carlruiz.”