Chrissy Teigen is a fast-food pro! The star popped by a Shake Shack restaurant in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 10, and surprised customers by hopping behind the counter and dishing out some of the eatery’s beloved burgers and fries.

Teigen, 33, teased her Shake Shack stint on her Instagram Stories early Tuesday evening. “I have a secret for you,” she told her followers. “We’re about to head to Shake Shack on Santa Monica Boulevard, so if you want free burgers and gift cards, come to Shake Shack right now.”

The Cravings author added: “I’ll be there with some people.”

The “people” she mentioned were Kenan Thompson and Jeff Foxworthy – Teigen’s fellow judges from NBC’s Bring the Funny, which wrapped up its first season Tuesday night. Show host Amanda Seales was also in attendance.

Before getting down to business behind the Shake Shack counter, Teigen washed her hands. “Rules are rules,” she remarked.

The Target cookware designer was later awestruck when she spotted a pan of freshly cooked bacon, which is one of the toppings on Shake Shack’s hamburger. “Oh my gosh,” she exclaimed. “My hands are shaking, I’m so excited.”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost not only learned how to make a Shack Burger – the chain’s signature item – but later delivered some of the food she made to unsuspecting customers on the street outside. “These are sharing fries,” she told a passing motorist who she handed some food to. “Enjoy!”

Scroll down to see more of Teigen’s Shake Shack stint, including an appearance from some adorable pint-sized visitors!