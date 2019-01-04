Who says the stars need to have all the fun at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards? While a spot in The Beverly Hilton’s International Ballroom (where the awards show will be held on Sunday, January 6) is likely out of the question, you can still soak up all the glitz and glamour of the evening by sipping on cocktails inspired by some of the nominated films.

Cointreau, the premium crystal clear orange liqueur, recently unveiled its first-ever cocktail collection inspired by cinema, and shared some recipes for Golden Globe-specific libations with Us Weekly. Each recipe yields one tasty cocktail.

Click through the gallery below to see drinks inspired by the likes of Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians and more!