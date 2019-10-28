A 33-Ounce Ribeye, Loaded Baked Potato and Dessert

The Titan Games host outdid himself on June 2, 2019, when he “cheated” with a massive steak, a loaded baked potato and a dessert course that consisted of multiple ice cream sandwiches, a large cookie and a slice of cake. “It’s not pretty, but it’s heavenly,” the actor began. “I needed some good cheat day fats so I went with a 33 oz bone-in ribeye with a 1 pound loaded baked potato.” He topped that meat-centric meal off with a quartet of “cookie ice cream sammiches” [sic] from The Milk Shop in L.A., a slice of cheesecake and a “big ass chocolate fudge cookie with salted caramel chips made into a big ass smile.” He concluded: “Enjoy your cheat meals my friends – they’re well-earned.”