A Massive Cookie and Ice Cream Sandwiches

The star kicked his Memorial Day celebrations off a tad early on May, 26, 2019 by going to town on a ginormous cookie and a chocolate fudge ice cream sandwich. “What’s not pictured here is the second ice cream cookie sammich [sic] I retrieved from the freezer as well as a big ass slice of NY cheesecake,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his meal. “I took my #CheatMealSunday to a whole new level of gluttony, greed and darkness. And I feel very good about myself.”