Bonding time! Gigi and Bella Hadid spent Christmas Day building gingerbread houses with their mother, Yolanda Hadid.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 55, captured the family fun on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 25. She noted that the “family tradition” is “the most wonderful time of year” while showing off a table filled with gingerbread house-making kits.

In subsequent posts, the reality star shared snapshots and video clips of her various family members hard at work on their edible abodes. Her daughters, Gigi, 24, and Bella, 23, were toiling away, as was Yolanda’s brother, who was shown smiling with a bag of frosting in his hand. Yolanda’s son, Anwar Hadid, also took part in the festive Christmas activity.

Yolanda took a very extreme approach to decorating her own gingerbread house. The creation was topped with little balls of icing meant to look like snow, as well as red pom-poms and various candies. The Bravo personality adorned the edges of her roof with frosting icicles, and the yard was packed with shredded coconut and gummy bears of various colors.

Though very pretty, it turns out the Believe Me author’s gingerbread house wasn’t exactly structurally sound. Hours after building the home, Yolanda shared a picture indicating that it had collapsed. “Repair,” she wrote alongside a broken heart emoji.

The proud mom also gave her fans a peek at Gigi, Bella and 20-year-old Anwar’s masterpieces. Her oldest daughter crafted a home with an icing-covered roof and sparkly windows and a door. There were several pretend candy canes in the front yard, and the home boasted a “G” just above the doorway, undoubtedly an homage to its creator. “Made by a woman,” Yolanda declared of the house.

Bella, who decorated her house while sitting next to Yolanda, took a slightly more subtle approach. Her gingerbread house featured a small yard and was furnished with many icicles made out of icing. The model, who wrote a “B” on her creation, used a handful of small green and red candies above the doorway and scattered some Twizzlers in the yard. Yolanda dubbed the home, “House of B.”

Scroll down to see more of the Hadid family’s gingerbread creations!