Kelly Ripa certainly had a sweet birthday! The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost turned 49 on Wednesday, October 2, and marked the occasion with several cakes presented to her by coworkers, friends and family members.

To start things off, the All My Children alum was feted with a large Fudgie the Whale ice cream from Carvel. The frozen chocolate and vanilla cake creation was adorned with a “Happy Birthday Kelly” message, and was seemingly presented to Ripa in her dressing room by members of the Live staff. “Is this Fudgie?” she exclaimed before thanking her well-wishers.

Once the show began, the New Jersey native celebrated her birthday in front of the cameras and was treated to a baguette-shaped cake that was created by the Cake Boss himself, Buddy Valastro. As Ryan Seacrest explained, the celebratory dessert was bread-shaped because of Ripa’s love of “bread club,” which involves the hosts trying loaves from across the country.

“We had our friend Buddy Valastro make a special bread loaf cake for Kelly’s birthday,” the American Idol host explained as the cake was wheeled onto the stage. “The loaves have arrived.”

Though Ripa was likely expecting a cake during the show, she was still caught off guard by her special confection. “We were so mesmerized by the cake, I didn’t realize Mark was wheeling the cake out,” she exclaimed before giving her husband, Mark Consuelos, a hug.

Later, the talk show host thanked her friends and family for the cakes, gifts and birthday wishes. “I will never be able to properly express my gratitude to everyone (especially @instasuelos and @ryanseacrest) for all the fabulous birthday wishes and love, so I’ll just simply say thank you all for making me feel so good!” she gushed on Instagram, adding “#halfwayto99.”

Scroll down to see more of Ripa’s sweet birthday treats.