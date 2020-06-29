Kourtney Kardashian is a sushi queen! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories to show off a massive spread of food she put together on Sunday, June 28, and proved she certainly knows how to entertain.

Though Kardashian, 41, didn’t explain exactly what the copious amount of food was for, it’s pretty clear she was throwing a party or gathering of some kind. In one photo, the Poosh founder documented an array of fresh fruit, such as grapes, strawberries and cherries. Each fruit had its own designated dish and many of the healthy eats appeared to be covered in a light dusting of powdered sugar. The sweet spread was big enough to cover almost the entire length of a large dining table.

However, even the healthy reality star knew that the fruit wasn’t the main attraction. In a separate photo on her Instagram Stories, she shared a look at a sushi spread that would make anyone a little jealous. “But this first …,” she wrote over the impressive picture.

The platter closest to the camera was filled with dozens of pieces of fresh nigiri, including some that appeared to be topped with chives and caviar. Directly behind that were several individual bowls of wasabi, small vessels filled with soy sauce and a plate teeming with slices of fresh ginger.

Beyond that, the E! personality had a sushi roll platter on one side of the table and a sashimi platter on the other.

Kardashian referenced her love of sushi in a December 2018 TikTok, in which she announced that she was using the popular social media platform to “create for a cause.”

As the California native explained at the time, TikTok was giving money to charities chosen by various users after they posted a video on the app. “I’m helping to support Oceana, who is helping to make our oceans cleaner and more abundant,” Kardashian said in the video. “Happy, biodiverse oceans mean a healthier world and a future for our sushi.”

The meal Kardashian documented on Sunday was wildly different from another food-focused photo she shared on Instagram earlier that day. In that snapshot, Kardashian was seated in the back of a pickup truck in Wyoming’s Yellowstone National Park with her children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — as well as her sister Kim Kardashian’s eldest two kids, North, 7, and Saint, 4.

“Picnic in the pickup,” Kourtney captioned a photo of the gang eating wraps and popcorn together.

Scroll down to see more of Kardashian’s picture-perfect sushi spread!