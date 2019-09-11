Being the matriarch of one of the world’s most famous families is no easy task! As the leader of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kris Jenner’s work is almost never done, but when the reality star needs to take a breather after a particularly hectic day, she does so with the help of some relaxing tunes.

In fact, Jenner, 63, recently shared her complete “wine down” playlist in a post on daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s website, Poosh, and her selections prove that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star knows how to unwind with a glass of vino in hand.

“I created my playlist as something that I want to listen to at the end of the day,” Jenner explained to the lifestyle site. “I love to pour myself a drink and just relax and chill, and this is definitely a collection of songs that are the narrative and theme of my life.”

The 39-song playlist includes classic tracks such as “Do I Do” by Stevie Wonder and Luther Vandross’ “Any Love,” as well as Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon.”

However, the collection also features newer songs including hits with a personal connection to the famous E! personality. More specifically, Jenner’s “wine down” playlist boasts three songs from Jenner’s son-in-law, Kanye West. The rundown also includes a track from Beyoncé’s former group, Destiny’s Child. In the past, there has been some tension between West and Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z.

Scroll down to see some of the songs that made it on to Jenner’s “wine down” playlist!