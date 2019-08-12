You only turn 22 once! Kylie Jenner recently jetted off to Italy to celebrate her 22nd birthday, and it looks like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is having a fantastic time.

The billionaire has taken to social media to share a variety of gorgeous vistas and personal snapshots, including many that showcase what she’s eating and drinking in the midst of her epic birthday getaway. For starters, when Jenner first arrived in Italy with boyfriend Travis Scott, 16-month-old daughter Stormi Webster and a gaggle of family and friends, one of the first things she did was celebrate with some drinks.

On the eve of Jenner’s actual birthday, which was on Saturday, August 10, she shared portions of the momentous occasion on her Instagram Stories. In one clip, Scott, 28, and her pals serenaded her with “Happy Birthday” as the group lounged on a yacht. Staff members presented the Kylie Skin founder with a plate full of tequila shots complete with sparklers. “Officially my birthday,” she captioned the video.

The following day, the reality star and her guests feasted on a breakfast that included a pair of colorful fruit platters, an array of fresh pastries and a cheese plate. Later in the day, Jenner and her crew sipped on fruity cocktails adorned with pineapple slices, drink umbrellas and metal straws.

To see more of Jenner’s awesome birthday eats, including her Italian birthday cake, scroll down!