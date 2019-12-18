Smooth Tomato Soup

This soup is perfect for pairing with a grilled cheese sandwich.

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

2 tbsp unsalted butter

1 medium onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, smashed and peeled Kosher salt

2 tbsp unbleached all-purpose flour

1 28-oz can whole peeled tomatoes in juice

2 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth

2 basil sprigs, plus more leaves, sliced if large, for serving

Black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Heat oil and butter in a large saucepan over medium-high heat.

2. When butter melts, add onion, garlic and 2 tsp salt. Cook, stirring often, until soft and golden, about 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in flour; cook 1 minute. Add tomatoes and juice, broth and basil sprigs.

3. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer until tomatoes are very soft and breaking down, about 20 minutes. Discard basil sprigs and let soup cool slightly.

4. Working in batches, puree soup in a blender (or use an immersion blender) until smooth; return to pot. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

5. To serve, warm over medium-low heat, divide among bowls, and top with basil leaves, a drizzle of oil and more black pepper.

Serves 4