From musician to fashion designer? Post Malone is in the midst of his Bud Light Dive Bar Tour and has released a limited-edition collection of beer-inspired merchandise featuring hoodies, $250 jeans and more.

The collection, which launched on Tuesday, August 6, consists of 16 items. It is only slated to be available for a limited time. The aforementioned pricey pants, which are made for men and called PM X BL Posty Co. Jeans, feature a slim fit and a dark denim wash. The phrase “Bud Light” appears on both the front and back of the jeans multiple times in large, white letters.

What’s more? The beige patch on the back of the jeans that is typically reserved for a brand name simply says “Post.”

Since the “Rockstar” rapper, 24, has a penchant for wearing hoodies, it’s no surprise that his Bud Light collection features three distinct sweatshirts, two of which have hoods. The PM X BL Hoodie, for example, has a plain white front and boasts a faded black logo and text on the back so as to create a “vintage effect.

As if the themed threads weren’t enough, Post stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday to play some beer pong and unveil his custom Bud Light can. Everything on the drinking vessel is blue, including the “Sunflower” singer’s face, and the 16-ounce can features barbed wires, swords and medieval dragons. It also shows off his autograph and pays homage to the Grammy nominee’s hometown in Texas with a state outline and steer skeleton.

“I’m so excited for this can. It’s something I was very passionate about and it’s so sick to see my mug on a Bud Light can,” Malone said in a statement.

Scroll down to see some items from the Bud Light and Posty Co. collection!