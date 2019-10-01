Harry Potter is back! Well, sort of. Though it’s been years since the movies debuted on the big screen or a new book hit the shelves, the spirit of Hogwarts and beyond lives on thanks to a new themed housewares collection from Pottery Barn.

“Set the table for a magical feast that is sure to bring all the houses together,” the retailer writes of the 19-item collection. It features an array of themed items for your kitchen and home including a floating candle, a set of cotton napkins designed to match each house and a Golden Snitch snack bowl. As Harry Potter fans may have guessed, the latter item, which can be used to hold chips, nuts and more, is modeled after the crucial Quidditch game piece that flies around the arena waiting to be caught.

Another one of our favorites is the set of Solemnly Swear appetizer plates, which are sold in groups of four. Each of these “spellbinding plates,” which are crafted of porcelain and “embellished with enchantments heard throughout the corridors of Hogwarts,” feature spells such as “Reducio” and “Lumos Maxima.”

There are also plenty of drinking vessels in the collection, such as the Hogwarts Crest Holiday Mug, which is currently available for pre-order. In addition to sporting the crest of the legendary school of magic, the cup also boasts a noble shape, delicate handle and gold rim.

Scroll down to see more of Pottery Barn’s new Harry Potter collection!