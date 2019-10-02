Prince Harry Duchess Meghan Meet MasterChef Winner in South Africa

Talk about a food-focused day! On Wednesday, October 2, the last day of their royal visit to Africa, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan took part in a series of activities in South Africa involving some tasty eats.

On the agenda, according to the Sussex Royal Instagram account, was a visit to Tembisa, Johannesburg. There, the royal pair visited and met young entrepreneurs at the Youth Employment Service (YES) hub – a hive for creativity and social enterprise. The excursion, which had several components, was “an amazing tour of the ingenuity and opportunity – seeing businesses that varied from food to essential sanitary products for local women,” according to the Instagram post.

The day included a meeting with “Chef Mish,” a local MasterChef winner. The culinary pro had some bites and drinks ready for Harry, 35, and Duchess Meghan, 38, who has been open about her own love of cooking. Chef Mish makes his food at the YES hub as part of his catering business and cafe. The couple then joined YES community members to take part in training and tests that will help them gain skills and find work.

On the third stop of the day, entrepreneur Moss showed the duke and duchess the organic produce he’s growing in the township with aquaponics. The produce then supplies several local restaurants.

Meghan has shown interest in food-based organizations in the past. In September 2018, the California native hosted a celebratory event at Kensington Palace to mark the launch of Together, a cookbook celebrating the power of cooking to strengthen communities and bring people together. The royal even wrote the foreword for the cookbook, which features recipes from a group of women whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire – the disaster that killed 72 people in June 2017.

