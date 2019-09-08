Absolut Elyx is here to liven up cocktail hour! The luxury vodka brand based in Sweden, which boasts an array of famous fans and even has its own Elyx House in Los Angeles, goes beyond crafting a spirit that is rich and flavorful.

In fact, given that the vodka itself is made entirely by hand in a vintage copper column still from 1921, the brand also boasts a collection of copper bar tools and creative drinking vessels that are Instagram-ready and celebrity-approved. The pink-hued items, which have been toted by the likes of Lady Gaga and Olivia Munn at Elyx House, automatically brighten a dreary bar cart or social media feed.

The newest member of the collection, the Copper Dala Horse, was released in June to pay homage to the Swedish tradition of Midsommer – a celebration of the summer solstice. The interesting cup features a contemporary design perfect for the bar or home. It also sports an elevated aesthetic and vibrant copper finish that combines refined craftsmanship and playful panache.

“Both our Swedish heritage and copper play an important role in the story of Absolut Elyx, so we always endeavor to pay tribute to that, while also creating stylish pieces that are playful and luxurious,” said Miranda Dickson, Absolut Elyx global brand director, via a press release.

Other items in the picturesque collection, which also counts Ashlee Simpson and Dita Von Teese as fans, include a pair of copper cocktail coupes and a large copper flamingo punch bowl.

Scroll down to see more swoon-worthy must-haves for your at-home bar!