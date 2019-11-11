Dream Kardashian’s 3rd Birthday Cake

The toddler celebrated her third birthday in California in November 2019 with a Trolls-themed bash hosted by dad Rob Kardashian’s side of the family. In addition to boasting balloons designed to look like Anna Kendrick’s character, Poppy, the party also included a Poppy-centric cake. The confection was shaped like the adorable fictional creature and even included her trademark pink hair and yellow and purple headband. A decorative “Happy Birthday Dream” sign rested in the edible grass beside the beloved movie character.