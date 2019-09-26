Starbucks is getting into the holiday spirit a tad early! On Wednesday, September 25, the coffee giant unveiled its new lineup of festive drinking vessels, which includes “bright statement tumblers,” “shimmering water bottles” and more.

According to a press release from the Seattle-based company, the announcement served as a kickoff for the “three-month countdown to the most wonderful time of year.”

This year’s offerings, which make great holiday gifts, consist of returning favorites and shiny new additions. For example, the Iridescent Cold Cup, which debuted in 2018, is back for a second season. The luminescent drinking vessel meant for cold beverages features a textured surface and debossed Starbucks logo.

While Starbucks obviously serves plenty of coffee, the chain’s new crop of cups includes those intended for other beverages as well. The Gold Water Bottle, for example, was built to hold, well, water. What’s more? Its high-shine metallic hue sets it apart.

In addition to revealing a host of colorful cups, which are all $25 or less and will soon be available across the U.S. and Canada, Starbucks also debuted a new crop of festive gift cards and announced the return of its seasonal Christmas Blend.

Scroll down to see what other products Starbucks is releasing this holiday season!