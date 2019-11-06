Snoop Dogg

The rapper, who published his first cookbook in 2018, has slowly but surely been making a name for himself in the culinary world, and his nachos recipe, which includes ground beef sautéed with half a dozen spices, is widely beloved. The full title for the dish is Suited and Booted Loaded Nachos, and the Grammy winner loves to whip them up on Thanksgiving. “[They’re] so easy and cheesy,” he told Bloomberg in November 2018. “All you do is spread your favorite chips on a baking pan, load ’em up with toppings and bake in the oven. One pan slam.”