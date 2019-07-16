Who needs Amazon Prime Day when you have new pieces from Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings collection to swoon over? On Sunday, July 14, Teigen took to Instagram to reveal that a slew of new items from her summer cookware line had recently debuted at Target, and she couldn’t contain her excitement.

“My target summer #cravingscollection is out!!!” the 33-year-old declared on the social media platform alongside a slew of photos of the new merch. “Thank you for the awesome photos, @ohtarget!!” she added, calling out the Instagram account known for showcasing some of the store’s “coolest and cutest gems.”

According to the photos, the summertime batch of Cravings items includes a new set of glasses, a colorful serving tray and a mini-Dutch oven, among others.

The cookbook author’s cookware collection debuted in September 2018, and it has been a hit ever since. In fact, the items have proven to be so popular that Teigen releases a new lineup every few months. The last batch hit shelves in May, just in time for Mother’s Day.

“As my go-to chef for all my favorite comfort foods, my mom (‘Thai Mom,’ more famously known as @pepperthai2) has been such a big influence on my flavor palette and all things Thai culture,” Teigen told Target at the time when asked about what inspired her creations for the home. “So when it came time for my line, I really wanted to include items from that side of me.”

Scroll down to see some of Cravings’ newbies!