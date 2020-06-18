Hung Huynh (Season 3, Miami)

The Vietnam native, who cooked at Per Se and Guy Savoy before competing on Top Chef, beat fan favorites Casey Thompson and Dale Levitski in the season’s three-way finale. After leaving the show, Huynh helped open and run the immensely popular Catch restaurant in NYC’s Meatpacking District for years before departing the celebrity hot spot in 2015. In November 2019, the Culinary Institute of America grad opened the Asian fusion restaurant, Warrior, on L.A.’s famed Sunset Strip.