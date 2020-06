Nicholas Elmi (Season 11, New Orleans)

Following his February 2014 win, Elmi went to Philadelphia to open Laurel, a French/American restaurant that has earned plenty of accolades since its debut. After Laurel, which is still popular today, the Massachusetts native opened a bar called In the Valley as well as Royal Boucherie, a French-inspired American brasserie. In September 2019, Elmi released his first cookbook — Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia.