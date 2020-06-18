Paul Qui (Season 9, Texas)

The James Beard award recipient dominated his season, winning a whopping nine of 17 challenges overall, before being named Top Chef. He opened his eponymous restaurant in Austin, Texas, shortly after his win, but a disturbing 2016 domestic violence incident with his then-girlfriend led that eatery to close. Qui eventually reopened that space as Kuneho, but that restaurant has since shuttered as well, as has Houston’s Aqui, which Qui opened in 2017. Qui is currently facing charges of driving while intoxicated in connection with two auto accidents that occurred in October 2019.