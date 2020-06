Stephanie Izard (Season 4, Chicago)

Top Chef’s first female winner beat out Richard Blais for the top prize in 2008. Two years after her victory, the Illinois native opened Girl & the Goat in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood. Her second Chicago restaurant, Little Goat, opened in 2011, followed by Duck Duck Goat, which debuted in 2015. Izard opened Cabra Chicago, a Peruvian-inspired eatery, in 2019 and is currently working on a Girl & the Goat outpost in Los Angeles.