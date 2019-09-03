Tracy Morgan isn’t taking any chances when it comes to his beloved Bugatti! The Saturday Night Live alum dined at Carmine’s Italian Restaurant on New York City’s Upper West Side recently, and offered one of the eatery’s employees money to stand outside and watch his car while he ate dinner.

An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that Morgan, 50, paid one of the restaurant’s bartenders, who had just come off his shift, to watch the $2 million set of wheels while he and a pal feasted on fried calamari and chicken and veal parmigiana on Friday, August 30.

A second source tells Us the Cop Out star paid the bartender $100 to stand by the pricey ride, which was parked on the street just outside the family-style restaurant.

In addition to lining the watchful bartender’s pockets, the second source also tells Us Morgan left a “generous tip for his waiter” once the meal was over.

The same source noted that the mood at Morgan’s table was relaxed, stating: “It was Tracy and a friend just catching up over some delicious Italian food.”

This Bugatti is the same expensive vehicle the 30 Rock alum memorably crashed in Manhattan in June moments after driving it off the dealer’s lot.

Scroll down to see eyewitness photos of Morgan’s sweet ride!