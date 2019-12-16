What Duchess Kate, Duchess Meghan and More Royals Eat Every Day

If you were to be invited to dine at one of the royal family’s palaces, you would find that pots and pans from the 19th century reign of Queen Victoria are still used in the royal kitchen — but that’s about the only thing that’s stayed the same in there.

Victoria was just 18 years old when she became queen in 1837 and she was a big foodie. Although the long-ruling monarch was raised on a meager diet of milk and bread, later in life she enjoyed lavishly prepared boar and calf-head entrées, waffles and cream desserts and pie for a midnight snack. She was known to eat six-course dinners and enjoyed sweet things afterward.

Today, when it comes to diet, members of the British royal family have a different approach to food. Keep scrolling to learn what members of the royal family eat now!